The Latest: Prince Charles sees last chance for planet

ROME — Prince Charles has urged world leaders to heed the “despairing voices” of young people who will bear the brunt of climate change.

The heir to the British throne said a United Nations climate summit that opens Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, “literally is the last-chance saloon” for the Earth.

Charles told Group of 20 leaders meeting in Rome that they have an “overwhelming responsibility to generations yet unborn.”

“It is impossible not to hear the despairing voices of young people who see you as the stewards of the planet, holding the viability of their future in your hands,” he said.

Charles, a longtime champion of environmentalism, said he was “at last sensing a change in attitudes and the build-up of positive momentum” on climate change. He said governments must play a leading role, but that the private sector “holds the ultimate key to the solutions we seek.”

On Monday, Charles is due to welcome leaders to COP26 in Glasgow. His 95-year-old mother Queen Elizabeth II was due to attend but has been advised to rest by her doctors.

ROME — Leaders of the world’s biggest economies are taking in the sights in the Eternal City, visiting Rome’s Trevi Fountain before getting back to work hammering out a final statement on climate change.

As the water gurgled behind them, the Group of 20 leaders each tossed a coin into the enormous Baroque-style fountain that has been the backdrop of many a film, most famously Fellini’s “La Dolce Vita.”

Legend has it that if you throw a coin into the fountain, you’ll return to Rome. Not all members of the G-20 participated in the Sunday coin toss; notably absent was U.S. President Joe Biden.

The fountain, which draws its source from Rome’s ancient aqueducts, went through various phases of design before its current version was inaugurated in the mid-1700s. It depicts Neptune, the god of the sea, taming the waters. Built into a wall of the Palazzo Poli behind it, the fountain draws its name from its location at the confluence of three streets, or “tre vie,” in Rome’s historic center.

The coins are regularly scooped out of the travertine basin of the fountain and given to charity.

