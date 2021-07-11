The Latest: S. Korea clamps down amid virus spike

Sadikin said that “the plan for this vaccine, apart from (being) the first and second injections for the Indonesian people, we will specifically use it for the third booster injection for Indonesian health workers."

Many health care workers were previously vaccinated with the Chinese produced Sinovac vaccine.

———

JOHANNESBURG — New infections in South Africa have risen to record levels in recent days.

It’s part of a rapid rise across the continent. And experts say the surge here hasn’t yet peaked.

South Africa has reimposed several restrictions to fight the new wave. They include shutting restaurants and bars and limiting alcohol sales.

Its vaccination drive is also finding its feet after several stumbles. But experts say it’s too late to reduce the deadly impact of the current spike.

South Africa is instead rushing to vaccinate enough of its 60 million people to blunt the impact of the next surge.

———

TOKYO — The mayors of two Tokyo islands have asked the metropolitan government to take the planned Olympic torch relay off public roads amid a surge in coronavirus cases.