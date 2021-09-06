The Latest: S Korea prepares for surge with upcoming holiday

Speranza lamented that there is a deep gap between wealthier countries and poorer ones regarding vaccine distribution. He expressed optimism the Group of 20 nations’ gathering would result in resolve “so that the vaccine is the right of everybody and not just a privilege for few.”

Italy currently holds the rotating G-20 presidency. Speranza also held separate meetings with the health ministers of Britain, India and Russia. On the eve of the gathering Speranza tweeted that “only by working together can we guarantee a fairer distribution of COVID-19 vaccines.”

———

LONDON — Britain’s government has confirmed that it plans to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs and large-scale gatherings from next month.

Vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi said Sunday that officials are looking to begin the certification measures from the end of September, when the whole over-18 population would have been offered two COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Zahawi told Sky News that this was the “right thing to do” to ensure the economy remains open. Lawmakers and businesses, however, have criticized the measure as divisive and say they could embroil nightclubs in discrimination cases.