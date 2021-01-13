The Latest: In video, Trump condemns deadly riot he fomented

A vote is expected by the end of the day.

———

8:20 p.m.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she thought she was “going to die” when a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol last week.

The Democrat spoke about her experience in an Instagram Live video on Tuesday night. She didn’t disclose any details over security concerns.

Ocasio-Cortez said she and other elected officials “narrowly escaped death” and there was “a sense that something was wrong from the inside.”

The second-term representative, whose New York district covers part of Queens and the Bronx, had strong condemnation for Trump for inciting the riots, as well as members of his administration who have not invoked the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, and those who voted to overturn the election results.

———

8:15 a.m.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger is predicting more Republicans will join him in voting to impeach President Donald Trump.