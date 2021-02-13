The Latest: Senate agreement pending to resume Trump trial

———

Seldom has Mitch McConnell signaled so little about such a consequential vote.

Many expect the Senate’s top Republican to back acquitting former President Donald Trump of a charge of inciting rioters who assaulted the Capitol last month. But no one is really sure how McConnell will vote.

The Washington political universe and the world beyond will hold their collective breath when the Senate impeachment trial roll call reaches McConnell’s name. The suspense over how he’ll vote underscores how much is at stake for McConnell and his party, though it seems extremely unlikely that 17 GOP senators will join all 50 Democrats to convict Trump.

McConnell is the chamber’s most influential Republican and the longest-serving GOP leader ever, and a vote to acquit would leave the party locked in its struggle to define itself in the post-Trump presidency. A guilty vote could do more to roil GOP waters by signaling an attempt to yank the party away from a figure still revered by most of its voters.

