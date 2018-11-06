NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Latest on Tennessee's general election (all times local):
9:10 am
An election official in Tennessee's largest county says one precinct did not open on time but all polling places are now up and running.
Shelby County Election Commission Chairman Robert Meyers said the single precinct that did not open on time at 7 a.m. was operational shortly afterward.
Meyers' information contradicted a tweet from the county elections commission that says "all sites opened on time."
Shelby County is being closely watched by voting rights advocates and some campaigns over concerns about voter registrations, the security of outdated electronic voting machines and other election-related issues.
Polls close at 7 p.m. in Shelby County.
———
8 am
Tennessee election officials are expecting high turnout as voters cast ballots for governor, the U.S. Senate and House on Tuesday.
Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins said polling places are open despite power outages Tuesday morning in some areas of Middle and East Tennessee. He said paper ballots are available at those locations.
Polls open at different hours across the state, but all will close at 8 p.m. ET.
The top race in Tennessee is between Republican U.S. Rep. Marsha Blackburn and Democrat Phil Bredesen for Tennessee's open U.S. Senate seat.
Meanwhile, Republican businessman Bill Lee and former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean are vying to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam.
Voters can download the GoVoteTN app to view specific information about their polling locations, hours and sample ballots.
———
For AP's complete coverage of the U.S. midterm elections: http://apne.ws/APPolitics