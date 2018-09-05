LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on a sexual assault investigation into a Nevada pimp (all times local):
9:45 p.m.
A northern Nevada sheriff says a sexual assault investigation into pimp and legislative candidate Dennis Hof is based upon fresh allegations made over the weekend by a woman at a Carson City hospital.
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong said Wednesday night that his office responded after a woman made a complaint alleging that Hof had raped her sometime over the weekend. He declined to say whether the woman worked for Hof at one of his brothels, citing a desired to protect the privacy of the victim.
Furlong said his office felt it would be better of the state handled the investigation because Hof is a political candidate and there's a contentious battle over whether to continue to allow brothels in neighboring Lyon County.
Hof, who is running as a Republican this year for a state Assembly seat, said in a statement Wednesday that he is cooperating with the investigation but denies any wrongdoing.
———
12:05 p.m.
A Nevada pimp and state Assembly candidate says he's cooperating with a state sexual assault investigation and denies any wrongdoing.
Dennis Hof's campaign released a statement Wednesday in response to the Nevada Department of Public Safety confirming it was investigating sex assault allegations against Hof.
Hof's campaign says he doesn't know exactly what the allegations are but "completely and totally denies that any such incident occurred," and that the allegations are politically motivated.
The Department of Public Safety has not released any details about its investigation.
Hof has been accused on at least three occasions of sexual assault but it's unclear if the state probe is related to those allegations.
———
10:50 a.m.
Nevada authorities are investigating sexual assault allegations against a flamboyant legal pimp who is running for the state Legislature.
The Nevada Department of Public Safety confirmed the investigation into Dennis Hof Wednesday. The department said in a statement that the investigation was based on a request by a sheriff in northern Nevada's Carson City, where Hof owns several legal brothels.
Hof has been accused of sexual assault on at least three occasions since 2005 at his rural Nevada brothels. He has denied the allegations and said they are fabricated political attacks.
Hof did not immediately respond to a voicemail or email Wednesday seeking a response to the allegations but said in a text message to the Associated Press, "You wonder who they hired this time."
The investigation was first reported by The Nevada Independent Tuesday night.