The Latest: Taliban announce all-male interim government

Kurz has long taken a tough approach to migration issues. He recently said that Austria won’t accept any migrants from Afghanistan because it has taken in a “disproportionately high” number since 2015. In that year 1 million people entered Europe from the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Kurz says: “We cannot allow the year of 2015 to repeat” itself.

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis says: “There’s really no space for them in Europe.”

———

WASHINGTON — The top U.S. military officer is telling troops who participated in the massive and chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan to hold their heads high and ignore the criticism swirling around about the war and how it ended.

In blunt talk to military air crews at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey on Tuesday, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the war in Afghanistan didn’t end the way many wanted.

“This is not the outcome any of us wanted, but it is the outcome that we have,” Milley told troops who flew evacuees out of Afghanistan. “And know that at the tail end here, what you did as individuals and collectively was something enormously heroic and honorable and noble. You can always hold your heads high.”