The Latest: Trump faces loss of Screen Actors Guild card

Trump will also address the storming of the Capitol building by his supporters after he directed them to “fight” the election results showing he lost.

He will say that “all Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol” and that “political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans” and “can never be tolerated.”

Trump will also trumpet what he sees as his top achievements in office, including efforts to normalize relations in the Middle East.

He’ll say: “We did what we came here to do — and so much more.”

———

3:15 p.m.

Pentagon officials say 12 Army National Guard members have been removed from securing President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration after vetting by the FBI, including two who posted and texted extremist views about Wednesday’s event.

There was no specific threat to Biden.