The Latest: Trump's trial could start on Inauguration Day

The soonest that Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell would start an impeachment trial is next Tuesday, the day before Trump is already set to leave the White House and the day when Biden is inaugurated. The legislation is also intended to prevent Trump from ever running again.

McConnell isn't ruling out that he might eventually vote to convict Trump.

——

12:10 a.m.

Even though President Donald Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate won’t happen until Trump is out of office, it could still have the effect of preventing him from running for president again.

If the Senate were to convict, lawmakers could then take a separate vote on whether to disqualify Trump from holding future office.

In the case of federal judges who were impeached and removed from office, the Senate has taken a second vote after conviction to determine whether to bar the person from ever holding federal office again.

Only a majority of senators would be needed to ban him from future office, unlike the two-thirds needed to convict.

