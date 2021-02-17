The Latest: UK approves trial exposing volunteers to virus

They said the 200 million doses are expected to be delivered this year, with an estimated 75 million of them in the second quarter.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was the first of three so far to be approved for use in the EU, which faces criticism for a slow start to its vaccination campaign compared with countries such as Israel, Britain and the United States. The other two EU-approved vaccines are from Moderna and AstraZeneca.

———

BERLIN — Authorities in Berlin have opened the German capital’s fifth coronavirus vaccination center, located inside an indoor cycling arena.

The Velodrom, which was built as part of Berlin’s failed bid for the 2000 Olympics, started with just 120 vaccinations Wednesday. The goal is to steadily increase that number to up to 2,200 per day.

The vaccine rollout in Germany has been slower than in Britain and the United States, but Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged that everybody who wants to get the shot will be offered one by the end of the summer.

Berlin’s top health official, Dilek Kalayci, stressed that all three vaccines authorized in the European Union are effective.