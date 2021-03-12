The Latest: US health officials warn of false positives

State health department data shows nearly 18% of the state’s total population has received at least the first dose of vaccines that often require two shots. But Louisiana lags many other states in distributing doses.

PARIS — France’s public health watchdog is recommending the coronavirus vaccine made by Johnson & Johnson to be injected into all people over 18, including the elderly.

In guidance issued Friday, France’s High Authority for Health said the one-dose shot should be preferentially administrated in areas where the virus is spreading fast.

The vaccine, which has been approved Thursday by the European Medicines Agency, is not expected to be delivered in the country before mid-April.

France is already using vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca. The country has injected at least one shot to 9,2 % of its population over 18.

Prime Minister Jean Castex expressed concerns Friday over the “very serious situation” the Paris region, where virus patients occupy 95% of intensive care units. Some patients are about to be transferred to hospitals in other parts of France, he said, adding that the government is ready to impose new restrictions if needed.