The Latest: US officials seek to know if 3rd dose helps some

“Hospital and health system employee vaccination against COVID-19 is vital to safely care for patients by protecting them from infection, and to mitigate the spread of the virus within healthcare facilities and among clinicians, patients and their families and friends,” the group wrote in a message to its 130 members.

The move comes as North Carolina decided on Wednesday to eliminate its statewide mask starting on July 30. The state has seen a surge in cases and hospitalizations fueled by the more lethal delta variant.

NEW YORK — Government advisers got their first close look at reports of a rare neurological reaction following the J&J vaccine and agreed the vaccine’s benefits far outweigh the risks.

The panel decided not to change its current endorsement of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. But at the same time, it urged officials to do more to make the public aware of reported side effects.

Last week, U.S. regulators last week added a new warning to J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to Guillain-Barre syndrome, an immune system disorder that can causes muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis.