The Latest: Vaccines won’t be required in Alabama schools

Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said a date for the U.S. to allow fully vaccinated Canadians to cross the land border isn’t yet known. Any Canadian can currently fly to the U.S.

———

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — The Dutch government says it is donating 745,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to countries in need that have appealed to the Netherlands for help.

The government announced Monday that Tanzania and Namibia will be among countries to receive shots. The Dutch government will arrange transport of the vaccines.

Most people getting vaccinated in the Netherlands get either the shot made by Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna.

The government still has stocks of AstraZeneca in cold storage and is using very little of the vaccine. Earlier Tuesday, the health ministry announced that people who have had one shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine can choose to have a second shot of Pfizer/BioNTech instead.

The government says that other vaccines the country has bought but not yet had delivered and which are not needed for the Dutch vaccination campaign will be sent directly from manufacturers to COVAX — the COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Facility.