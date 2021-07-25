The Latest: Virus on rise in eastern Chinese city of Nanjing

Chief of staff Helge Braun told the newspaper Bild am Sonntag that he doesn’t expect another coronavirus-related lockdown in Germany. But Braun said that unvaccinated people may be barred from entering venues like restaurants, movie theaters or sports stadiums “because the residual risk is too high.”

Braun said getting vaccinated is important to protect against severe disease and because “vaccinated people will definitely have more freedoms than unvaccinated people.” He said such policies would be legal because “the state has the responsibility to protect the health of its citizens.”

His comments fueled a debate in German politics about potential vaccination requirements. The issue has proven divisive, even within Merkel’s own Christian Democrats party. Its candidate to replace Merkel as Germany’s leader, Armin Laschet, said he opposes any formal or informal vaccine requirements for the time being.

ISTANBUL— Turkey’s daily COVID-19 infections have increased, reaching 14,230 new cases in the past 24 hours.

Health ministry statistics show that the 7-day average is now 10,269, a significant increase from the average of the previous week at 6,880.