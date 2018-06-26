OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Latest on Oklahoma's primary election (all times local):
1:15 p.m.
A proposal to authorize medical marijuana in Oklahoma has sharply divided voters who are casting primary election ballots.
Real estate agent Connie Givens says she voted against the measure Tuesday at her voting precinct in northwest Oklahoma City. Givens, a 67-year-old Republican, says she believes the ballot measure is written too broadly and will permit people to use marijuana recreationally.
But 30-year-old attorney Dylan Edwards says he voted for the measure. Edwards says people suffering from a variety of ailments can benefits from marijuana's use and that it is no more dangerous than alcohol or tobacco.
The measure, State Question 788, is the result of an activist-led signature drive launched more than two years ago. If approved, it would make it legal to grow, sell and use marijuana for medicinal purposes.
———
10 a.m.
Voters at a Tulsa precinct cast their ballots in a parking lot for Tuesday's primary election after they were locked out of their voting location.
Tulsa TV station KOTV reports that three other locations in Tulsa County opened late Tuesday morning.
At the Will Rogers United Methodist Church, voters filled out ballots in the back of a precinct worker's vehicle because no one had arrived to unlock the building for voting. At the three other locations, either police or school employees arrived to unlock the doors after the 7 a.m. start time of voting.
Polls are open until 7 p.m. The Oklahoma State Election Board has reported a sharp uptick in early voting this year compared to four years ago.
———
7 a.m.
Polls have opened across Oklahoma for the 2018 primary election for governor and other statewide and legislative seats.
Polls will remain open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The race for Oklahoma governor is at the top of the primary election ballot. A total of 15 candidates — 10 Republicans, two Democrats and three Libertarians — are seeking to replace term-limited Republican Gov. Mary Fallin in the first open governor's race since 2010.
Bryan Dean of the Oklahoma State Election Board says officials hope that voter turnout will be high among the state's more than 2 million registered voters. In addition to elected positions, voters will decide whether to legalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.
Runoff elections, if necessary, will be held on Aug. 28.
———
12:01 a.m.
Nearly 100 educators and administrators are running for seats in the Oklahoma Legislature during a primary election that also will narrow the crowded field for governor and decide the nation's first medical marijuana ballot question this year.
After massive demonstrations from teachers at the Capitol, the teachers are running for state House and Senate seats. Some even are Republicans challenging GOP incumbents who voted against tax increases that funded teacher pay hikes.
In other key races, 15 candidates are seeking term-limited Republican Gov. Mary Fallin's seat.
State Question 788 would allow physicians to approve licenses for people to legally grow, keep and use cannabis. Law enforcement, business, political and faith leaders launched a late, half-million-dollar campaign to defeat it.