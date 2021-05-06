The Latest: Washington Gov criticized for reopening plan

Fernando Simón, the director of Spain’s health emergencies and alerts coordination center, says “in the coming days we are going to see a continued decline in the number of infections.”

Spain is preparing for the end of a six-month state of emergency on Sunday. The extraordinary powers established by national authorities in the form of nightly curfews and restrictions on movement between regions will fall.

Each region will again be responsible for controlling the coronavirus with other measures, such as limiting the number of people in restaurants or other spaces. Some regions had asked for the national government to extend the state of emergency. Without it, they will need to get the backing of a court for each of the measures.

Spain set a goal of vaccinating 70% of its adult population -- some 33 million people -- by the end of August. Almost 13 million people Spain have gotten at least one shot.

NEW YORK — A new survey by The Actors Fund illustrates the depths of need created by the COVID-19 pandemic in the arts community. The Fund provides a national safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals in the fields of film theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance.