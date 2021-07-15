The Michigan Senate moves to repeal Gov. emergency powers

The Republicans who control the Legislature could have let voters decide the issue on the 2022 ballot, but they decided to vote on it themselves.

Several Democrats spoke out against repealing the law, saying it would make it harder for future governors to respond to public health crises.

Democrat Sen. Mallory McMorrow said legislatures are deliberate and work slowly, and that the 1945 law allows for quick action in times of urgency.

If the House approves the measure, an emergency order would only be valid for 28 days before it would need the Legislature's approval to be extended.

Sen. Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said Whitmer should have been more hands-off instead of pushing oppressive orders through the state health department after the state Supreme Court shut her down. He said the petition shows what citizens can do when government gets out of control.

“What was really needed and true leadership was somebody who simply would do this: Inform citizens, inspire them, encourage them and then trust them,” Shirkey said.

Anna Liz Nichols is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

