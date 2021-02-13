These Republicans voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial

By Clare Foran, Ted Barrett and Kristin Wilson, CNN
Seven Republican senators joined with Democrats in voting to convict and declare former President Donald Trump guilty at the conclusion of his second impeachment trial.
Ultimately, there were not enough votes for conviction, meaning that Trump has been acquitted of inciting an insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6. The GOP defections nevertheless stand as a sharp rebuke of the former President.
The Republicans who voted for conviction were:
- Richard Burr
- Bill Cassidy
- Susan Collins
- Mitt Romney
- Lisa Murkowski
- Pat Toomey
- Ben Sasse
This story is breaking and will be updated.
