 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Third candidate quits after Trump endorsement in Cheney race
0 Comments
AP

Third candidate quits after Trump endorsement in Cheney race

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming state legislator is no longer among the Republicans challenging Liz Cheney in 2022.

Republicans should unite to defeat Cheney, state Rep. Chuck Gray, of Casper, said in a statement suspending his campaign Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump last week endorsed Cheyenne lawyer Harriet Hageman in the Republican U.S. House primary. Cheney reacted to the endorsement by saying, “Bring it.”

Gray was among more than half a dozen Republicans to challenge Cheney for her vote to impeach Trump for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Gray is the third candidate, after Cheyenne attorney Darin Smith and Sheridan County Republican Party Chairman Bryan Miller, to suspend or end their campaigns after Trump’s endorsement of Hageman, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Those still in the race include state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, of Cheyenne, and retired U.S. Army Col. Denton Knapp, of Gillette.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: What are COVID-19 breakthrough infections?

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+21
Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild
National Politics

Out West, Biden points to wildfires to push for big rebuild

  • Updated

MATHER, Calif. (AP) — President Joe Biden on Monday used his first Western swing in office to hold out the wildfires burning across the region as an argument for his $3.5 trillion rebuilding plans, calling year-round fires and other extreme weather a climate change reality the nation can no longer ignore.

+2
Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally
National Politics

Police planning to reinstall Capitol fence ahead of rally

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials concerned by the prospect for violence at a rally in the nation's capital next week are planning to reinstall protective fencing that surrounded the U.S. Capitol for months after the Jan. 6 insurrection, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks
National Politics

FBI releases newly declassified record on Sept. 11 attacks

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — A declassified FBI document related to logistical support given to two of the Saudi hijackers in the run-up to the Sept. 11 attacks details contacts the men had with Saudi associates in the United States but does not provide proof that senior kingdom officials were complicit in the plot.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News