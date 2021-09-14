Third candidate quits after Trump endorsement in Cheney race

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming state legislator is no longer among the Republicans challenging Liz Cheney in 2022.

Republicans should unite to defeat Cheney, state Rep. Chuck Gray, of Casper, said in a statement suspending his campaign Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump last week endorsed Cheyenne lawyer Harriet Hageman in the Republican U.S. House primary. Cheney reacted to the endorsement by saying, “Bring it.”

Gray was among more than half a dozen Republicans to challenge Cheney for her vote to impeach Trump for the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Gray is the third candidate, after Cheyenne attorney Darin Smith and Sheridan County Republican Party Chairman Bryan Miller, to suspend or end their campaigns after Trump’s endorsement of Hageman, the Casper Star-Tribune reported.

Those still in the race include state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, of Cheyenne, and retired U.S. Army Col. Denton Knapp, of Gillette.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0