 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Thousands of Dutch farmers protest, fearing government cuts

  • Updated
  • 0

STROE, Netherlands (AP) — Thousands of farmers gathered in the central Netherlands Wednesday to protest the Dutch government’s plans to rein in emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia, driving their tractors across the Netherlands and snarling traffic on major highways.

The protest was organized earlier this month after the government published nationwide targets for reducing emissions, sparking anger from farmers who claim their livelihoods — and those of thousands of people who work in the agricultural service industry — are on the line.

Calling it an “unavoidable transition,” the government mandated reductions in emissions of up to 70% in many places close to protected nature areas and as high as 95% in other places. The government has been forced to act after courts in recent years began blocking permits for infrastructure and housing projects because the country was missing its emissions targets.

Organizers said some 40,000 farmers converged on a green field in the small agricultural village of Stroe, about 70 kilometers (45 miles) east of the capital, Amsterdam. A stage was set up for speakers to address the crowd and music blared out of speakers while children bounced in a giant inflatable pig.

People are also reading…

Farmers hooted their tractors' horns as they drove onto the field, where a banner on a truck read, in Dutch, “What The Hague chooses is deeply sad for the farmer,” a reference to lawmakers in the city that houses the Netherlands' parliament. Another banner on a tractor said: “We can no longer be stopped.”

Marijan van Heun, a 23-year-old dairy farmer from the central Utrecht province, said the government plans were stripping young farmers of their futures.

“We cannot invest. Our fathers, our uncles, cannot invest in the future. And so as young farmers we also have no prospect of ... taking over a farm,” he said.

The national infrastructure authority urged motorists to delay travel as slow-moving convoys of tractors defied appeals not to use highways as they drove toward the demonstration.

Authorities warned later that roads, particularly around the demonstration, would remain clogged into the evening as farmers drove home. One of the country's busiest highways was completely blocked by tractors.

Earlier, in The Hague, a few dozen farmers and their supporters, some wearing T-shirts with the text “No farmers, no food,” gathered for a breakfast before heading to the protest.

“This is where the rules are made,” said dairy farmer Jaap Zegwaard, who parked his tractor on the edge of a park in the city. “I was asked to come here and provide breakfast so we can show we are food producers, not pollution producers.”

The ruling coalition has earmarked an extra 24.3 billion euros ($25.6 billion) to finance changes that will likely make many farmers drastically reduce their number of livestock or to get rid of them altogether.

The plans, which have to be carried out by provincial governments, have been opposed even by members of Prime Minister Mark Rutte's own party and other members of his coalition. Provincial governments have been given a year to formulate plans to meet the reduction targets.

One government lawmaker, Tjeerd de Groot, tweeted that he had planned to attend to discuss the plan with farmers but called off his trip on the advise of a government security agency.

“Does the law of the tractor apply in our country?” he tweeted.

Farming is a key sector in the Dutch economy, with exports worth nearly 105 billion euros last year. But it comes at a cost of producing of polluting gases, despite farmers taking steps to reduce emissions.

Zegwaard said farmers were prepared to talk about how to reduce emissions, but objected to the industry shouldering most of the blame.

“Now the agricultural sector is dismissed as a major polluter and that is not right," he said.

Associated Press writer Mike Corder in The Hague, Netherlands, contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

Jan. 6 witnesses push Trump stalwarts back to rabbit hole

Instead of convincing Donald Trump's most loyal supporters of his misdeeds, the revelations from the hearings into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are prompting many of them to reassert their views that he was correct in falsely asserting a claim to victory. They're concocting new stories to explain why the former president's own daughter Ivanka told Congress she didn't accept his claims about a rigged election. They're also creating new conspiracy theories to explain testimony from Trump's former Attorney General Bill Barr, who told investigators that Trump's claims were “bogus” and that the former president wasn't interested in the facts.

Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP

Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP

The Supreme Court seems poised to take on a new elections case being pressed by Republicans. It could increase the power of state lawmakers over races for Congress and the presidency, as well as redistricting. It also could cut state courts out of the equation. The issue has arisen repeatedly in cases from North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where Democratic majorities on the states’ highest courts have invoked voting protections in their state constitutions to frustrate the plans of Republican-dominated legislatures. Already, four conservative Supreme Court justices have noted their interest in deciding whether state courts that find violations of their state constitutions can order changes to federal elections and the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts.

Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

President Joe Biden took a spill when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware. The president wasn't hurt. Secret Service agents quickly helped Biden up, and he told reporters, “I’m good.” Biden said he got his foot caught in the toe cages. The 79-year-old president and first lady Jill Biden had been wrapping up a morning ride when the decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. After the tumble Biden spent several minutes chatting with people.

Panel sharpens focus on Trump's 'crazy' Jan. 6 plan

Panel sharpens focus on Trump's 'crazy' Jan. 6 plan

The Jan. 6 committee has plunged deeper into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to overturn the 2020 election. Testimony Thursday showed even Trump aides and allies warning him against the plan to have Vice President Mike Pence reject the electoral count before Congress certified it. Gripping new evidence also detailed how the mob that stormed the Capitol that day came within 40 feet of where Pence and his team were sheltering, highlighting the danger Trump had put him in. Thursday's witnesses, including Pence's counsel, dissected a strategy Trump embraced from conservative law professor John Eastman to have Pence refuse to certify Joe Biden’s election victory in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.

7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show

7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show

U.S. Capitol Police say officers arrested seven unauthorized people in a congressional office building Thursday night and charged them with unlawful entry. The people identified themselves as being affiliated with CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The incident Thursday night followed the third public hearing by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. The USCP statement says the case remains “an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges.”

Iowa doors swing open for Republicans eyeing White House run

Iowa doors swing open for Republicans eyeing White House run

At least a half-dozen GOP presidential prospects are planning Iowa visits this summer now that the state's June primary has come and gone. These forays, advertised as promoting candidates and the state Republican organization ahead of the fall midterm elections, in reality are trips aimed at building relationships and learning the political geography in the state scheduled to launch the campaign for the party’s 2024 nomination. In a time-tested midterm campaign year ritual, Republicans including former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton and others are planning summer visits, marking the next phase in this quadrennial rite.

Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump; Mace holds on

Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump; Mace holds on

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has been ousted from Congress in his Republican primary after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. He is the first of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to lose a reelection bid. The five-term congressman was defeated Tuesday by state Rep. Russell Fry, who was endorsed by Trump. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina also angered Trump, but she sought to make amends and won her GOP primary over her own Trump-backed challenger. Trump congratulated her Tuesday night and predicted she would win in November.

New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count machines

New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count machines

A Republican-led county commission in southern New Mexico is seeking to change the way ballots are collected and counted in the run-up to the November mid-term election. The commission voted unanimously Thursday to recount ballots from this week’s statewide primary election by hand, remove state-mandated ballot drop boxes that facilitate absentee voting and discontinue the use of vote tabulation machines in the general election. The initiatives were proposed by commissioner and Cowboys for Trump cofounder Couy Griffin. He ascribes to unsubstantiated theories that the former president won the 2020 election.

Ukraine gets possible path to EU, aid pledges from Britain

Ukraine gets possible path to EU, aid pledges from Britain

The European Union’s executive arm recommended putting Ukraine on a path to membership, a symbolic boost for a country fending off a Russian onslaught that is killing civilians, flattening cities and threatening its very survival. In another show of Western support, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson toured several sites in Kyiv and promised continued aid and military training. He said the British-led training program could “change the equation of this war.” In St. Petersburg, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow “has nothing against” Ukraine joining the EU, because it “isn’t a military organization, a political organization like NATO.” Johnson’s trip followed one a day earlier by the leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Romania, who vowed to support Ukraine’s fight.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sunrises and sunsets captured around the world to mark the summer solstice

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News