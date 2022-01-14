 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Thousands of Nevadans share in student loan abuse settlement

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Thousands of Nevadans will share in a big settlement 39 state attorneys general negotiated with a major student loan collecting company accused of abusive lending practices tied to more than $1 billion in loans, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford said Friday.

Navient agreed to cancel $1.7 billion in debt owed by more than 66,000 borrowers across the U.S. and pay more than $140 million in other penalties, under the deal first disclosed on Thursday.

Ford says 3,952 federal loan borrowers in Nevada will receive a total of $1.05 million in restitution and 592 Nevada borrowers will receive private loan debt cancellations totaling more than $17 million.

The deal resolves claims dating to 2009 when Navient began steering struggling student loan borrowers into costly terms instead of counseling them about more affordable income-driven repayment plans, Ford said.

“This settlement provides relief to thousands of Nevada students who were victims to Navient's misrepresentations and predatory practices,” he said. He said it "also serves as a caution to other loan servicers that these practices will not be tolerated, and it is their responsibility to assist borrowers in an honest and professional manner.”

Biden surveys Colorado wildfire damage, comforts victims

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Offering hugs and humor, President Joe Biden comforted Coloradans grappling with rebuilding homes and businesses destroyed last week by a rare wind-whipped, winter fire that burned through a pair of heavily populated suburbs between Denver and Boulder.

Biden challenges Senate on voting: 'Tired of being quiet!'

ATLANTA (AP) — Pounding his hand for emphasis, President Joe Biden challenged senators Tuesday to “stand against voter suppression” by changing Senate rules to pass voting rights legislation that Republicans are blocking from debate and votes.

Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation.

Biden all but concedes defeat on voting, election bills

WASHINGTON (AP) — All but conceding defeat, President Joe Biden said Thursday he’s now unsure the Democrats' major elections and voting rights legislation can pass Congress this year. He spoke at the Capitol after a key fellow Democrat, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, dramatically announced her refusal to go along with changing Senate rules to muscle the bill past a Republican filibuster.

In Washington, a day of snapshots of divisions and futility

WASHINGTON (AP) — There was a closed-door huddle by an embattled President Joe Biden with his own party's senators, apparently for naught. An eyebrow-raising speech on the Senate floor by a recalcitrant Democrat. And a defiant news conference by the top House Republican.

Dutch king swears in new ruling coalition, Rutte's 4th

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte embarked on a fourth term Monday, leading a coalition that took office amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown and policy challenges ranging from climate change and housing shortages to the future of agriculture.

Subpoena GOP leader McCarthy? Big decision for Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s refusal to provide information to a bipartisan House committee about his call with then-President Donald Trump during the Capitol riot is deepening a standoff between the committee and GOP lawmakers, forcing investigators to consider whether they could subpoena one of their own.

