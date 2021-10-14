 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Thousands protest for Georgian ex-president's release

  • Updated
  • 0

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Tens of thousands of supporters of Georgia’s jailed former president jammed a square in the center of the country’s capital Thursday to demand his release.

The rally of some 30,000 people in Tbilisi’s Freedom Square underlined tensions ahead of mayoral runoff elections in Georgia’s six largest cities.

The opposition United National Movement, founded by former president Mikheil Saakashvili, believes it has strong chances to win those races and bolster its position against the ruling Georgian Dream Party.

Saakashvili, who left Georgia in 2014 after his second term ended, was arrested Oct. 1 after returning to the country from Ukraine. He was convicted in absentia of abuse of power during his 2004-2013 presidency, and there are several other open cases against him.

He said he risked the return in order to try to galvanize the opposition.

Nationwide municipal elections that were held two days after Saakashvili’s arrest saw Georgian Dream retain control in most communities, but mayoral runoffs in the largest cities will be held Oct. 30 because no candidate won an absolute majority.

“If opposition candidates win, it will dramatically change the picture in the country,” said Gigi Ugulava, a prominent opposition politician.

People are also reading…

Saakashvili announced a hunger strike hours after his arrest and his doctor said this week that his condition was deteriorating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

Navy nuclear engineer charged with trying to pass secrets

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer with access to military secrets has been charged with trying to pass information about the design of American nuclear-powered submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who turned out to be an undercover FBI agent, the Justice Department said Sunday.

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

Biden tries to tame inflation by having LA port open 24/7

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tried to reassure Americans on Wednesday that he can tame high inflation, announcing a deal to expand operations at the Port of Los Angeles as prices keep climbing and container ships wait to dock in a traffic jam threatening the U.S. economy and holiday shopping.

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

Fiona Hill, a nobody to Trump and Putin, saw into them both

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vladimir Putin paid scant attention to Fiona Hill, a preeminent U.S. expert on Russia, when she was seated next to him at dinners. Putin’s people placed her there by design, choosing a “nondescript woman,” as she put it, so the Russian president would have no competition for attention.

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

EXPLAINER: New ethics board thrust into Kristi Noem inquiry

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The four retired judges who make up South Dakota's Government Accountability Board usually meet just a handful of times a year, almost entirely unnoticed by the public, and have never advanced a complaint to a public hearing.

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation.

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

GOP doc dispenses sketchy medical advice on virus immunity

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Roger Marshall won't let people forget he's a doctor, putting “Doc” in the letterhead of his U.S. Senate office's news releases. But when he talks about COVID-19 vaccines, some doctors and experts say the Kansas Republican sounds far more like a politician than a physician.

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump Jan. 6 docs

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House said Friday that President Joe Biden will not block the handover of documents sought by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, setting up a showdown with former President Donald Trump, who wants to shield those White House records from investigators.

Watch Now: Related Video

IMF: Pandemic has worsened poverty, inequality

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News