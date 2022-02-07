 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Three neighboring central Indiana townships merge into one

  • 0

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — Three neighboring central Indiana townships have merged to deliver services more efficiently.

The merger of Franklin, Union and Needham townships in Johnson County south of Indianapolis took effect Jan. 1 following unanimous votes in favor of the merger by all three township boards last April.

The merged township is the first in the state, the Daily Journal reported. It serves 29,885 residents and 12,185 households.

Lydia Wales, who was serving as Franklin Township’s trustee before the merger, was chosen to be the merged township’s trustee.

Wales was chosen by the former township governments to continue serving until voters elect a new trustee in November. Wales has filed to run for the post.

People are also reading…

The trustee's office provides housing, utility and burial assistance, help with transportation to job interviews in Johnson County, and a community pantry with clothing, food, toiletries, and diapers. The office also provides free notary services and will act as a payee for Social Security Administration benefits.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Daily Journal.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said — the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggling for resurgence with deadly attacks in the region.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News