Three neighboring central Indiana townships merge into one

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — Three neighboring central Indiana townships have merged to deliver services more efficiently.

The merger of Franklin, Union and Needham townships in Johnson County south of Indianapolis took effect Jan. 1 following unanimous votes in favor of the merger by all three township boards last April.

The merged township is the first in the state, the Daily Journal reported. It serves 29,885 residents and 12,185 households.

Lydia Wales, who was serving as Franklin Township’s trustee before the merger, was chosen to be the merged township’s trustee.

Wales was chosen by the former township governments to continue serving until voters elect a new trustee in November. Wales has filed to run for the post.

The trustee's office provides housing, utility and burial assistance, help with transportation to job interviews in Johnson County, and a community pantry with clothing, food, toiletries, and diapers. The office also provides free notary services and will act as a payee for Social Security Administration benefits.

