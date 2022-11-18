 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Tim Moore poised to win record 5th term as NC House speaker

  • 0
Election 2022-Legislature North Carolina

FILE - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, left, speaks while Senate Leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, listens during a post-election news conference at the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C., on Wednesday, Nov. 9. 2022. Speaker Tim Moore is the choice of North Carolina state House Republicans to lead the chamber for the next two years after an internal vote on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, that should bring him history-making longevity at the top.

 Gary D. Robertson - staff, AP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Speaker Tim Moore is again the choice of North Carolina state House Republicans to lead the chamber for the next two years after an internal vote on Friday that should bring him history-making longevity at the top.

Reelected or new Republican winners of House seats this month met privately in Raleigh to choose the caucus leadership positions and their nominations for speaker and speaker pro tempore.

Moore, a Kings Mountain attorney, was elected unanimously as the caucus candidate for speaker when the new General Assembly session convenes Jan. 11, according to a news release from Moore’s office and from other Republicans.

Republicans are expected to hold 71 of the 120 seats - two more compared with current margins - so his reelection to a fifth two-year term as speaker is all but assured.

Moore and two former speakers - both Democrats - had been elected to four two-year teams as speaker. Rep. Liston Ramsey of Madison County served as speaker from 1981 through 1988, while Rep. Jim Black of Mecklenburg County served from 1999 through 2006.

People are also reading…

Moore, 52, joined the House in 2003 and became rules committee chairman under then-Speaker Thom Tillis after Republicans took over the General Assembly following the 2010 elections. Moore succeeded Tillis in 2015 when Tillis moved to the U.S. Senate.

Moore said in a news release that he was honored to be nominated for the job again.

“We have made great strides under the last 12 years of Republican leadership in North Carolina, and I am eager to get to work with my fellow members to continue the success and the growth that has made North Carolina a beacon to the rest of the nation,” he said.

Friday’s meeting came the same day that election boards in all North Carolina counties met to finalize their vote tabulations from the Nov. 8 general elections. The totals included qualifying absentee and provisional ballots.

The final counts appeared to confirm that House Republicans would remain one seat shy of obtaining a majority large enough to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto without the help of Democrats in most cases.

The Cabarrus County election board certified results showing Democrat Diamond Staton-Williams collecting 628 more votes than Republican Brian Echevarria in the 73rd House District race.

Staton-Williams' advantage is about 2.3 percentage points, which is above the 1-point threshold for Echevarria to receive a recount. Short of any successful election protest favoring Echevarria, this result means Republicans will hold 71 seats.

In the other House race that had been too early to call, the Pitt County board certified results showing Republican Timothy Reeder defeating Democratic Rep. Brian Farkas by 354 votes for the 9th District seat. In a news release, Farkas accepted the results.

Senate Republicans gained two seats in elections this month, bringing them to a veto-proof majority of 30 spots in their 50-member chamber.

The State Board of Elections will meet Nov. 29 to certify statewide results for federal, statewide, judicial and multicounty district contests. They include the race for U.S. Senate won by Republican Ted Budd and races for all 14 U.S. House seats.

The incoming Republican caucus also decided Friday it would support Rep. Sarah Stevens of Surry County for reelection as speaker pro tempore - considered the chamber’s No. 2 post. She's held that job since 2017.

For caucus positions, Republicans reelected Rep. John Bell of Wayne County as majority leader, Rep. Brenden Jones of Columbus County as deputy leader and Rep. Jon Hardister of Guilford County as majority whip. Reps. Jason Saine of Lincoln County and Harry Warren of Rowan County also were chosen for leadership positions.

Senate Republicans will meet Nov. 28 to choose their caucus leaders. Senate leader Phil Berger of Rockingham County has said he’ll seek reelection to the chamber’s top job, which he's held since 2011. The GOP caucus will have to choose a successor to Majority Leader Kathy Harrington, who didn't seek reelection to her Gaston County seat.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

Trump seeks White House again amid GOP losses, legal probes

Former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the presidency, promising supporters he will “make America great and glorious again.” Trump made his plans official Tuesday night after teasing the potential of a comeback since before he even left the White House in 2021. He had hoped to piggyback off expected Republican gains in last week’s midterm elections and stave off potential challengers. Instead, Trump is facing blame for the party’s underwhelming performance, with many seeing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a rising alternative. If Trump is ultimately successful, he would be just the second president in U.S. history to serve two nonconsecutive terms.

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

Pelosi to step down from House leadership, stay in Congress

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she won't seek a leadership role in the new Congress. Pelosi’s decision Thursday comes after Democrats lost the House majority to Republicans in the midterm elections and after the brutal attack on her husband, Paul, by an intruder at their San Francisco home. Pelosi’s decision makes way for a new generation of House Democratic leaders. She plans to stay on as a member of Congress, having won reelection from her California district. Pelosi is the first and only woman to serve as speaker, breaking what she called the “marble ceiling.” She led passage of the Affordable Care Act with President Barack Obama and twice impeached President Donald Trump.

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

NATO's chief and the president of Poland say there are no indications that a missile that fell on Polish farmland and killed two people was a deliberate attack. They said that Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault. Tuesday's incident came as Russia launched missiles and drones that savaged Ukraine's power grid. Poland said the missile was Russian-made. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired it. Ukraine's president said he did not believe the missile was Ukrainian and asked for more evidence. The NATO chief and others laid overall but not specific blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

North Korea test-fires ICBM with range to strike entire US

North Korea has fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that landed near Japanese waters in its second major weapons test this month that showed a potential ability to launch nuclear strikes on all of the U.S. mainland. Japan's defense minister says the missile's range could potentially cover the entire mainland United States. The United States quickly slammed the launch and vowed to take “all necessary measures” to guarantee the safety of its mainland and its allies South Korea and Japan. North Korea’s recent run of weapons tests aims to advance its nuclear arsenal as China and Russia oppose U.S. moves to toughen U.N. sanctions against it.

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

Cortez Masto narrows in on Laxalt in Nevada Senate race

With control of the U.S. Senate on the line, Nevada’s protracted ballot count is grinding through a fourth day. The current Senate is evenly divided, and Nevada is one of three undetermined races that will determine which party controls the chamber. Election officials are tallying thousands of votes Friday ahead of a Saturday deadline to accept late-arriving mail ballots. Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto was running slightly behind Republican Adam Laxalt, but with the remaining ballots mainly coming from the state’s urban cores, her campaign still expressed optimism. Laxalt has predicted he’ll stay in the lead as the count drags on.

3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine

3 convicted in 2014 downing of Malaysian jet over Ukraine

A Dutch court has convicted three men of murder for their role in shooting down a Malaysia Airlines passenger jet with a Russian surface-to-air missile, killing all 298 people aboard, as the aircraft flew over a separatist-controlled region of eastern Ukraine in 2014. The convictions and life sentences handed to the two Russians and a pro-Moscow Ukrainian who were tried in absentia were seen as directing the blame for the downing at the government of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin has always denied any connection. The trial was held in a courtroom near Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport where Flight MH17 took off for Malaysia. Since they are still at large, it's unlikely those convicted will serve any time.

Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

The Associated Press has not yet called the governor's race in Arizona between Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican former TV broadcaster Kari Lake. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they're processed. Much of the focus has been on Maricopa, the state’s largest county. Other big releases have been coming from Arizona’s next two most populated counties, Pima and Pinal. The margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 26,000 votes, with Lake about one percentage point behind.

'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump

'Did not end well': New Pence book details split with Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence blames Donald Trump for endangering his family “and all those serving at the Capitol” on Jan. 6, 2021, in his new memoir. The book is titled “So Help Me God” and is being released Tuesday. Pence recounts the Republican former president’s extraordinary effort to push him to overturn the results of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden. Pence shares his account of the day thousands of rioters stormed the Capitol, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” The book comes as Pence appears increasingly likely to run for president in 2024. That would put him in direct conflict with Trump, who's expected to formally launch his reelection campaign Tuesday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Missile strikes leave Ukrainians without heat, electricity

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News