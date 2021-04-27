Tim Scott, only Black GOP senator, set to respond to Biden

“I’ve never been stopped from driving while Black. He has multiple times,” said Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas. “And he’s sort of opened my eyes to some of the lack of trust” between minority communities and law enforcement.

Scott joined Haley in 2015 when she announced the removal of the Confederate flag from the State House following the 2015 Charleston church massacre, a decision that infuriated some conservatives. A white supremacist killed nine Black parishioners in that shooting.

Scott spoke out against some of Trump's racially offensive remarks and actions. He said the president's “moral authority" was compromised when Trump described “very fine people on both sides” after violence erupted between neo-Nazis and counter-demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

Some Democrats say he doesn't nearly use his unique perch in the GOP often or vigorously enough.

“It’s one thing to speak out on issues of race," said Antjuan Seawright, a South Carolina-based Democratic consultant. “But when you have the opportunity to do something about it, I think that you should take advantage of that, particularly when you are at the table.”