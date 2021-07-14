Time on their side, Texas GOP waits for Democrats to return

Outside the hotel where the contingent is living and working after flying to Washington on chartered planes Monday, about a dozen demonstrators held signs with messages that included “Do your job!” and “Who paid for the private jet?”

The legislators insisted multiple times that no taxpayer funds were being used. The entire trip, they said, was paid for through donations and out of their own pockets.

The representatives also defended their decision to leave Texas, saying the move had already partially succeeded by shining a national spotlight on voting rights. More than a dozen states this year have already passed tougher election laws in response to former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

“We are not here on vacation,” Democratic state Rep. Jose Menendez said. “I’d much rather be home with my family. We are here to do a job.”

Republicans say the voting changes are needed to fight fraud. However, fraud is very rare, and Democrats say the measures target their supporters.

“We will stay here for as long as it takes, and come back as many times as it takes, to give these protections to every Texas voter,” said Republican state Sen. Bryan Hughes, one of the lead GOP authors of the voting bill.