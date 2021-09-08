Timeline of 2015 attacks as Paris trial set to begin

Nov. 14, 2015

— 12:12 a.m. Police special forces enter the Bataclan, two terrorists blow themselves up, one is killed by police.

— Early morning: Salah Abdeslam, who had dropped the stadium bombers off and whose brother was one of the restaurant attackers, flees to Belgium.

— 11:42 a.m. The Islamic State group claims the responsibility for the attacks as retaliation against France for “insulting (the) Prophet” and air strikes in Iraq and Syria.

———

— Nov. 17-18 : Police raid a house in the northern suburb of Saint-Denis, where two men involved in the attacks are hidden. One of the men detonates his explosive vest, and they and a woman with them die.

— March 18, 2016: Salah Abdeslam is captured in the Molenbeek area of Brussels, Belgium.

— March 22, 2016: Three suicide bombers connected to the November 2015 Paris attacks kill 32 people and injure more than 300 in Brussels.

— April 8: Mohamed Abrini, who was involved in the Paris attacks and Brussels bombings, is arrested in Anderlecht outside Brussels.