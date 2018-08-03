08-03-18 11:10,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Tennessee.
U.S. Senate
Phil Bredesen, Dem
U.S. Senate
Marsha Blackburn, GOP
Governor
Karl Dean, Dem
Governor
Bill Lee, GOP
U.S. House - District 1
Marty Olsen, Dem
U.S. House - District 1
Phil Roe (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 2
Renee Hoyos, Dem
U.S. House - District 2
Tim Burchett, GOP
U.S. House - District 3
Danielle Mitchell, Dem
U.S. House - District 3
Chuck Fleischmann (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 4
Mariah Phillips, Dem
U.S. House - District 4
Scott DesJarlais (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 5
Jim Cooper (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 5
Jody Ball, GOP
U.S. House - District 6
Dawn Barlow, Dem
U.S. House - District 6
John Rose, GOP
U.S. House - District 7
Justin Kanew, Dem
U.S. House - District 7
Mark Green, GOP
U.S. House - District 8
David Kustoff (i), GOP
U.S. House - District 9
Steve Cohen (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 9
Charlotte Bergmann, GOP
State Senate - District 1
Steve Southerland (i), GOP
State Senate - District 2
Art Swann (i), GOP
State Senate - District 3
Rusty Crowe (i), GOP
State Senate - District 5
Stuart Starr, Dem
State Senate - District 5
Randy McNally (i), GOP
State Senate - District 7
Jamie Ballinger, Dem
State Senate - District 7
Richard Briggs (i), GOP
State Senate - District 9
Carl Lansden, Dem
State Senate - District 9
Mike Bell (i), GOP
State Senate - District 11
Randy Price, Dem
State Senate - District 11
Bo Watson (i), GOP
State Senate - District 13
Kelly Northcutt, Dem
State Senate - District 13
Dawn White, GOP
State Senate - District 15
Angela Hedgecough, Dem
State Senate - District 15
Paul Bailey (i), GOP
State Senate - District 17
Mary Alice Carfi, Dem
State Senate - District 17
Mark Pody (i), GOP
State Senate - District 19
Brenda Gilmore, Dem
State Senate - District 21
Jeff Yarbro (i), Dem
State Senate - District 23
Kristen Grimm, Dem
State Senate - District 23
Jack Johnson (i), GOP
State Senate - District 25
Wade Munday, Dem
State Senate - District 25
Kerry Roberts (i), GOP
State Senate - District 27
Ed Jackson (i), GOP
State Senate - District 29
Raumesh Akbari, Dem
State Senate - District 29
Tom Stephens, GOP
State Senate - District 31
Gabby Salinas, Dem
State Senate - District 31
Brian Kelsey (i), GOP
State Senate - District 33
Katrina Robinson, Dem
State House - District 1
John Crawford (i), GOP
State House - District 2
Arvil Love, Dem
State House - District 2
Bud Hulsey (i), GOP
State House - District 3
Timothy Hill (i), GOP
State House - District 4
John Holsclaw (i), GOP
State House - District 5
Park Overall, Dem
State House - District 5
David Hawk (i), GOP
State House - District 6
Micah Van Huss (i), GOP
State House - District 7
Nathan Farnor, Dem
State House - District 7
Matthew Hill (i), GOP
State House - District 8
Jay Clark, Dem
State House - District 8
Jerome Moon (i), GOP
State House - District 9
Derek Winkle, Dem
State House - District 9
Gary Hicks (i), GOP
State House - District 10
Barbara Simmons, Dem
State House - District 10
Rick Eldridge, GOP
State House - District 11
Vincyl Fitzgerald, Dem
State House - District 11
Jeremy Faison (i), GOP
State House - District 12
Robert Williams, Dem
State House - District 12
Dale Carr (i), GOP
State House - District 13
Gloria Johnson, Dem
State House - District 13
Eddie Smith (i), GOP
State House - District 14
Justin Davis, Dem
State House - District 14
Jason Zachary (i), GOP
State House - District 15
Rick Staples (i), Dem
State House - District 16
Kate Trudell, Dem
State House - District 16
Bill Dunn (i), GOP
State House - District 17
Delynn McCash, Dem
State House - District 17
Andrew Farmer (i), GOP
State House - District 18
Greg Mackay, Dem
State House - District 18
Martin Daniel (i), GOP
State House - District 19
Edward Nelson, Dem
State House - District 19
Dave Wright, GOP
State House - District 20
Susan Sneed, Dem
State House - District 20
Bob Ramsey (i), GOP
State House - District 21
Laura Miller, Dem
State House - District 21
Lowell Russell, GOP
State House - District 22
Dan Howell (i), GOP
State House - District 23
Brad Hartley, Dem
State House - District 23
Mark Cochran, GOP
State House - District 24
Mallory Pickert, Dem
State House - District 24
Mark Hall, GOP
State House - District 25
Anne Quillen, Dem
State House - District 25
Cameron Sexton (i), GOP
State House - District 26
Jean-Marie Lawrence, Dem
State House - District 26
Robin Smith, GOP
State House - District 27
Brent Morris, Dem
State House - District 27
Patsy Hazlewood (i), GOP
State House - District 28
Yusuf Hakeem, Dem
State House - District 28
Lemon Williams, GOP
State House - District 29
Tammy Magouirk, Dem
State House - District 29
Mike Carter (i), GOP
State House - District 30
Joda Thongnopnua, Dem
State House - District 30
Esther Helton, GOP
State House - District 31
Dean Sparks, Dem
State House - District 31
Ron Travis (i), GOP
State House - District 32
Mary Ellen Blencoe, Dem
State House - District 32
Kent Calfee (i), GOP
State House - District 33
Richard Dawson, Dem
State House - District 33
John Ragan (i), GOP
State House - District 34
Jennifer Vannoy, Dem
State House - District 34
Tim Rudd (i), GOP
State House - District 35
Jerry Sexton (i), GOP
State House - District 36
Cassandra Mitchell, Dem
State House - District 36
Dennis Powers (i), GOP
State House - District 37
Deanna Osborne, Dem
State House - District 37
Charlie Baum, GOP
State House - District 38
Carol Abney, Dem
State House - District 38
Kelly Keisling (i), GOP
State House - District 39
Sharon Adams, Dem
State House - District 39
Iris Rudder, GOP
State House - District 40
Terri Lynn Weaver (i), GOP
State House - District 41
John Windle (i), Dem
State House - District 41
Ed Butler, GOP
State House - District 42
Terry Scott, Dem
State House - District 42
Ryan Williams (i), GOP
State House - District 43
Les Trotman, Dem
State House - District 43
Paul Sherrell (i), GOP
State House - District 44
Rachel Mackey, Dem
State House - District 44
William Lamberth (i), GOP
State House - District 45
Hana Ali, Dem
State House - District 45
Johnny Garrett, GOP
State House - District 46
Mark Cagle, Dem
State House - District 46
Clark Boyd (i), GOP
State House - District 47
Mike Winton, Dem
State House - District 47
Rush Bricken, GOP
State House - District 48
Matt Ferry, Dem
State House - District 48
Bryan Terry (i), GOP
State House - District 49
Chris Mayor, Dem
State House - District 49
Mike Sparks (i), GOP
State House - District 50
Bo Mitchell (i), Dem
State House - District 50
Judd Cowan, GOP
State House - District 51
Bill Beck (i), Dem
State House - District 52
Michael Stewart (i), Dem
State House - District 53
Jason Powell (i), Dem
State House - District 53
Amberlee' Brooks, GOP
State House - District 54
Vincent Dixie, Dem
State House - District 55
John Clemmons (i), Dem
State House - District 56
Bob Freeman, Dem
State House - District 56
Brent Moody, GOP
State House - District 57
Jordan Cole, Dem
State House - District 57
Susan Lynn (i), GOP
State House - District 58
Harold Love (i), Dem
State House - District 59
Jason Potts, Dem
State House - District 59
David Birdsong, GOP
State House - District 60
Darren Jernigan (i), Dem
State House - District 61
Rebecca Purington, Dem
State House - District 61
Brandon Ogles, GOP
State House - District 62
Marty Davis, Dem
State House - District 62
Pat Marsh (i), GOP
State House - District 63
Bill Peach, Dem
State House - District 63
Glen Casada (i), GOP
State House - District 64
A.J. Holmes, Dem
State House - District 64
Scott Cepicky, GOP
State House - District 65
Toby Shaffer, Dem
State House - District 65
Sam Whitson (i), GOP
State House - District 66
Larry Proffitt, Dem
State House - District 66
Sabi Kumar (i), GOP
State House - District 67
Jason Hodges, Dem
State House - District 67
Tommy Vallejos, GOP
State House - District 68
Dennis Potvin, Dem
State House - District 68
Curtis Johnson (i), GOP
State House - District 69
Eddie Johnson, Dem
State House - District 69
Michael Curcio (i), GOP
State House - District 70
Jessica Yokley, Dem
State House - District 70
Clay Doggett, GOP
State House - District 71
Frankie Floied, Dem
State House - District 71
David Byrd (i), GOP
State House - District 72
James Haynes, Dem
State House - District 72
Kirk Haston, GOP
State House - District 73
James Baxter, Dem
State House - District 73
Chris Todd, GOP
State House - District 74
Billy Borchert, Dem
State House - District 74
Jay Reedy (i), GOP
State House - District 75
Richard Carl, Dem
State House - District 75
Bruce Griffey, GOP
State House - District 76
Deane Arganbright, Dem
State House - District 76
Andy Holt (i), GOP
State House - District 77
Bill Sanderson (i), GOP
State House - District 78
John Patrick, Dem
State House - District 78
Mary Littleton (i), GOP
State House - District 79
Gregory Frye, Dem
State House - District 79
Curtis Halford (i), GOP
State House - District 80
Johnny Shaw (i), Dem
State House - District 81
Debra Moody (i), GOP
State House - District 82
Andrea Bond-Johnson, Dem
State House - District 82
Chris Hurt, GOP
State House - District 83
Danielle Schonbaum, Dem
State House - District 83
Mark White (i), GOP
State House - District 84
Joe Towns (i), Dem
State House - District 85
Jesse Chism, Dem
State House - District 86
Barbara Cooper (i), Dem
State House - District 87
Karen Camper (i), Dem
State House - District 88
Larry Miller (i), Dem
State House - District 89
Coleen Martinez, Dem
State House - District 89
Justin Lafferty, GOP
State House - District 90
John Deberry (i), Dem
State House - District 91
London Lamar, Dem
State House - District 92
C.S. Coffey, Dem
State House - District 92
Rick Tillis (i), GOP
State House - District 93
G. A. Hardaway (i), Dem
State House - District 94
Terry Saine, Dem
State House - District 94
Ron Gant (i), GOP
State House - District 95
Sanjeev Memula, Dem
State House - District 95
Kevin Vaughan (i), GOP
State House - District 96
Dwayne Thompson (i), Dem
State House - District 96
Scott McCormick, GOP
State House - District 97
Allan Creasy, Dem
State House - District 97
Jim Coley (i), GOP
State House - District 98
Antonio Parkinson (i), Dem
State House - District 99
David Cambron, Dem
State House - District 99
Ron Lollar (i), GOP
Mayor - Shelby County
Lee Harris, Dem