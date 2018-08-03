Subscribe for 33¢ / day

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in Tennessee.

U.S. Senate

Phil Bredesen, Dem

U.S. Senate

Marsha Blackburn, GOP

Governor

Karl Dean, Dem

Governor

Bill Lee, GOP

U.S. House - District 1

Marty Olsen, Dem

U.S. House - District 1

Phil Roe (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 2

Renee Hoyos, Dem

U.S. House - District 2

Tim Burchett, GOP

U.S. House - District 3

Danielle Mitchell, Dem

U.S. House - District 3

Chuck Fleischmann (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 4

Mariah Phillips, Dem

U.S. House - District 4

Scott DesJarlais (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 5

Jim Cooper (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 5

Jody Ball, GOP

U.S. House - District 6

Dawn Barlow, Dem

U.S. House - District 6

John Rose, GOP

U.S. House - District 7

Justin Kanew, Dem

U.S. House - District 7

Mark Green, GOP

U.S. House - District 8

David Kustoff (i), GOP

U.S. House - District 9

Steve Cohen (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 9

Charlotte Bergmann, GOP

State Senate - District 1

Steve Southerland (i), GOP

State Senate - District 2

Art Swann (i), GOP

State Senate - District 3

Rusty Crowe (i), GOP

State Senate - District 5

Stuart Starr, Dem

State Senate - District 5

Randy McNally (i), GOP

State Senate - District 7

Jamie Ballinger, Dem

State Senate - District 7

Richard Briggs (i), GOP

State Senate - District 9

Carl Lansden, Dem

State Senate - District 9

Mike Bell (i), GOP

State Senate - District 11

Randy Price, Dem

State Senate - District 11

Bo Watson (i), GOP

State Senate - District 13

Kelly Northcutt, Dem

State Senate - District 13

Dawn White, GOP

State Senate - District 15

Angela Hedgecough, Dem

State Senate - District 15

Paul Bailey (i), GOP

State Senate - District 17

Mary Alice Carfi, Dem

State Senate - District 17

Mark Pody (i), GOP

State Senate - District 19

Brenda Gilmore, Dem

State Senate - District 21

Jeff Yarbro (i), Dem

State Senate - District 23

Kristen Grimm, Dem

State Senate - District 23

Jack Johnson (i), GOP

State Senate - District 25

Wade Munday, Dem

State Senate - District 25

Kerry Roberts (i), GOP

State Senate - District 27

Ed Jackson (i), GOP

State Senate - District 29

Raumesh Akbari, Dem

State Senate - District 29

Tom Stephens, GOP

State Senate - District 31

Gabby Salinas, Dem

State Senate - District 31

Brian Kelsey (i), GOP

State Senate - District 33

Katrina Robinson, Dem

State House - District 1

John Crawford (i), GOP

State House - District 2

Arvil Love, Dem

State House - District 2

Bud Hulsey (i), GOP

State House - District 3

Timothy Hill (i), GOP

State House - District 4

John Holsclaw (i), GOP

State House - District 5

Park Overall, Dem

State House - District 5

David Hawk (i), GOP

State House - District 6

Micah Van Huss (i), GOP

State House - District 7

Nathan Farnor, Dem

State House - District 7

Matthew Hill (i), GOP

State House - District 8

Jay Clark, Dem

State House - District 8

Jerome Moon (i), GOP

State House - District 9

Derek Winkle, Dem

State House - District 9

Gary Hicks (i), GOP

State House - District 10

Barbara Simmons, Dem

State House - District 10

Rick Eldridge, GOP

State House - District 11

Vincyl Fitzgerald, Dem

State House - District 11

Jeremy Faison (i), GOP

State House - District 12

Robert Williams, Dem

State House - District 12

Dale Carr (i), GOP

State House - District 13

Gloria Johnson, Dem

State House - District 13

Eddie Smith (i), GOP

State House - District 14

Justin Davis, Dem

State House - District 14

Jason Zachary (i), GOP

State House - District 15

Rick Staples (i), Dem

State House - District 16

Kate Trudell, Dem

State House - District 16

Bill Dunn (i), GOP

State House - District 17

Delynn McCash, Dem

State House - District 17

Andrew Farmer (i), GOP

State House - District 18

Greg Mackay, Dem

State House - District 18

Martin Daniel (i), GOP

State House - District 19

Edward Nelson, Dem

State House - District 19

Dave Wright, GOP

State House - District 20

Susan Sneed, Dem

State House - District 20

Bob Ramsey (i), GOP

State House - District 21

Laura Miller, Dem

State House - District 21

Lowell Russell, GOP

State House - District 22

Dan Howell (i), GOP

State House - District 23

Brad Hartley, Dem

State House - District 23

Mark Cochran, GOP

State House - District 24

Mallory Pickert, Dem

State House - District 24

Mark Hall, GOP

State House - District 25

Anne Quillen, Dem

State House - District 25

Cameron Sexton (i), GOP

State House - District 26

Jean-Marie Lawrence, Dem

State House - District 26

Robin Smith, GOP

State House - District 27

Brent Morris, Dem

State House - District 27

Patsy Hazlewood (i), GOP

State House - District 28

Yusuf Hakeem, Dem

State House - District 28

Lemon Williams, GOP

State House - District 29

Tammy Magouirk, Dem

State House - District 29

Mike Carter (i), GOP

State House - District 30

Joda Thongnopnua, Dem

State House - District 30

Esther Helton, GOP

State House - District 31

Dean Sparks, Dem

State House - District 31

Ron Travis (i), GOP

State House - District 32

Mary Ellen Blencoe, Dem

State House - District 32

Kent Calfee (i), GOP

State House - District 33

Richard Dawson, Dem

State House - District 33

John Ragan (i), GOP

State House - District 34

Jennifer Vannoy, Dem

State House - District 34

Tim Rudd (i), GOP

State House - District 35

Jerry Sexton (i), GOP

State House - District 36

Cassandra Mitchell, Dem

State House - District 36

Dennis Powers (i), GOP

State House - District 37

Deanna Osborne, Dem

State House - District 37

Charlie Baum, GOP

State House - District 38

Carol Abney, Dem

State House - District 38

Kelly Keisling (i), GOP

State House - District 39

Sharon Adams, Dem

State House - District 39

Iris Rudder, GOP

State House - District 40

Terri Lynn Weaver (i), GOP

State House - District 41

John Windle (i), Dem

State House - District 41

Ed Butler, GOP

State House - District 42

Terry Scott, Dem

State House - District 42

Ryan Williams (i), GOP

State House - District 43

Les Trotman, Dem

State House - District 43

Paul Sherrell (i), GOP

State House - District 44

Rachel Mackey, Dem

State House - District 44

William Lamberth (i), GOP

State House - District 45

Hana Ali, Dem

State House - District 45

Johnny Garrett, GOP

State House - District 46

Mark Cagle, Dem

State House - District 46

Clark Boyd (i), GOP

State House - District 47

Mike Winton, Dem

State House - District 47

Rush Bricken, GOP

State House - District 48

Matt Ferry, Dem

State House - District 48

Bryan Terry (i), GOP

State House - District 49

Chris Mayor, Dem

State House - District 49

Mike Sparks (i), GOP

State House - District 50

Bo Mitchell (i), Dem

State House - District 50

Judd Cowan, GOP

State House - District 51

Bill Beck (i), Dem

State House - District 52

Michael Stewart (i), Dem

State House - District 53

Jason Powell (i), Dem

State House - District 53

Amberlee' Brooks, GOP

State House - District 54

Vincent Dixie, Dem

State House - District 55

John Clemmons (i), Dem

State House - District 56

Bob Freeman, Dem

State House - District 56

Brent Moody, GOP

State House - District 57

Jordan Cole, Dem

State House - District 57

Susan Lynn (i), GOP

State House - District 58

Harold Love (i), Dem

State House - District 59

Jason Potts, Dem

State House - District 59

David Birdsong, GOP

State House - District 60

Darren Jernigan (i), Dem

State House - District 61

Rebecca Purington, Dem

State House - District 61

Brandon Ogles, GOP

State House - District 62

Marty Davis, Dem

State House - District 62

Pat Marsh (i), GOP

State House - District 63

Bill Peach, Dem

State House - District 63

Glen Casada (i), GOP

State House - District 64

A.J. Holmes, Dem

State House - District 64

Scott Cepicky, GOP

State House - District 65

Toby Shaffer, Dem

State House - District 65

Sam Whitson (i), GOP

State House - District 66

Larry Proffitt, Dem

State House - District 66

Sabi Kumar (i), GOP

State House - District 67

Jason Hodges, Dem

State House - District 67

Tommy Vallejos, GOP

State House - District 68

Dennis Potvin, Dem

State House - District 68

Curtis Johnson (i), GOP

State House - District 69

Eddie Johnson, Dem

State House - District 69

Michael Curcio (i), GOP

State House - District 70

Jessica Yokley, Dem

State House - District 70

Clay Doggett, GOP

State House - District 71

Frankie Floied, Dem

State House - District 71

David Byrd (i), GOP

State House - District 72

James Haynes, Dem

State House - District 72

Kirk Haston, GOP

State House - District 73

James Baxter, Dem

State House - District 73

Chris Todd, GOP

State House - District 74

Billy Borchert, Dem

State House - District 74

Jay Reedy (i), GOP

State House - District 75

Richard Carl, Dem

State House - District 75

Bruce Griffey, GOP

State House - District 76

Deane Arganbright, Dem

State House - District 76

Andy Holt (i), GOP

State House - District 77

Bill Sanderson (i), GOP

State House - District 78

John Patrick, Dem

State House - District 78

Mary Littleton (i), GOP

State House - District 79

Gregory Frye, Dem

State House - District 79

Curtis Halford (i), GOP

State House - District 80

Johnny Shaw (i), Dem

State House - District 81

Debra Moody (i), GOP

State House - District 82

Andrea Bond-Johnson, Dem

State House - District 82

Chris Hurt, GOP

State House - District 83

Danielle Schonbaum, Dem

State House - District 83

Mark White (i), GOP

State House - District 84

Joe Towns (i), Dem

State House - District 85

Jesse Chism, Dem

State House - District 86

Barbara Cooper (i), Dem

State House - District 87

Karen Camper (i), Dem

State House - District 88

Larry Miller (i), Dem

State House - District 89

Coleen Martinez, Dem

State House - District 89

Justin Lafferty, GOP

State House - District 90

John Deberry (i), Dem

State House - District 91

London Lamar, Dem

State House - District 92

C.S. Coffey, Dem

State House - District 92

Rick Tillis (i), GOP

State House - District 93

G. A. Hardaway (i), Dem

State House - District 94

Terry Saine, Dem

State House - District 94

Ron Gant (i), GOP

State House - District 95

Sanjeev Memula, Dem

State House - District 95

Kevin Vaughan (i), GOP

State House - District 96

Dwayne Thompson (i), Dem

State House - District 96

Scott McCormick, GOP

State House - District 97

Allan Creasy, Dem

State House - District 97

Jim Coley (i), GOP

State House - District 98

Antonio Parkinson (i), Dem

State House - District 99

David Cambron, Dem

State House - District 99

Ron Lollar (i), GOP

Mayor - Shelby County

Lee Harris, Dem

