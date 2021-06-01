To control CWD outbreak, Minnesota bans moving farmed deer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota wildlife managers imposed a statewide ban on the movement of farmed white-tailed deer starting Tuesday through the end of July as they try to control an outbreak of chronic wasting disease that threatens the state’s wild deer population.

The ban is meant to curtail the spread of the always fatal brain disease, which can spread when captive deer from infected herds are transferred to farms in other parts of the state and pass it on wild deer, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

“We want to make sure that we can protect the wild herd by locating all infected farmed deer in the state,” said Sarah Strommen, commissioner of the Department of Natural Resources. “And that’s much more difficult to do if they’re still moving around.”

Thirteen deer in a farmed herd in Beltrami County in northern Minnesota recently tested positive for chronic wasting disease. It’s spread by prions, or abnormal proteins, in the animals’ bodily fluids. Prions can also remain viable for several years in the ground, long after an infected animal has died and its carcass decomposed, continuing the cycle of contagion.