Tom Cotton: Adam Laxalt key to GOP flipping the U.S. Senate

Florida Gov. Ron De Santis, this year's event's marquee speaker, canceled his in-person appearance on Friday because of a possible tropic storm in the U.S. southeast. Audience members shushed each other to hear his video message, in which he claimed to be “living rent-free in Joe Biden's head” and encouraged Laxalt to run for Senate.

Both DeSantis and Cotton are rumored to be mulling presidential bids. But the path to the nomination depends largely on whether Trump intends to enter the race.

Republicans previewed their message for the upcoming midterm elections, stressing the power of social media platforms, crime, immigration and how schools teach children about racism's role in U.S. history.

“Big tech has been ruthlessly enforcing the ruling elites' worldview on everything from COVID to election integrity — you name it. If you fall from the orthodoxy, you’re going to be canceled, suspended, pulled off. Now is the time for us to stand up,” Laxalt said.

Andy Orellana, the spokesperson for the Nevada Democratic Victory group working to re-elect Cortez Masto, painted Laxalt as extreme, dishonest and said, if he runs, wouldn't focus on Nevada issues.