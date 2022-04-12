Toney seeks removal of 5 elections commission members

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican district attorney and candidate for attorney general on Tuesday filed a complaint with Democratic Gov. Tony Evers seeking the removal of five members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney submitted a complaint with Evers asking him to remove two Republicans and three Democrats from the board because they did not allow special voting deputies into nursing homes in 2020 to assist residents with voting.
The election commission's decision has been cited by Republican critics of how the election was run in 2020 as opening the door to potential voting fraud in nursing homes. The Racine County Sheriff, a supporter of former President Donald Trump, called for prosecuting the board members but no prosecutor has filed charges.
The Racine County district attorney, a Republican, declined to bring charges in February saying she didn't have jurisdiction because none of them live in her county. District attorneys in Milwaukee and Green Lake counties have also declined to bring charges saying there wasn't enough evidence to prove commission members committed a crime.
Toney said he also doesn't have jurisdiction, but he can request that Evers remove the board members.
Evers' spokeswoman Britt Cudaback didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.
