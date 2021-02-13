Toomey among 7 Republicans who voted to convict Trump

Pennsylvania Sen. Patrick Toomey, one of seven GOP senators who voted to convict Donald Trump at his impeachment trial Saturday, said the former president betrayed his office by trying to “hold on to power despite having legitimately lost” the election to Joe Biden.

Toomey, who is retiring in 2022, said that despite the Senate’s vote to acquit, a bipartisan majority of senators believed that Trump incited the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“That is an extremely powerful rebuke, and that doesn’t go away, and the American people are aware of what he did,” said Toomey, speaking by phone with Pennsylvania-based reporters a few minutes after the vote.

“The president has very badly damaged his reputation,” Toomey added.

Toomey, who said he voted for Trump in the November presidential election, said it’s important that Republicans come to distinguish between what Toomey called the policy successes of the Trump administration, and Trump’s “completely unacceptable” behavior after he lost.

“I hope that we get to the point where we can come together as a party and recognize those things,” Toomey said.