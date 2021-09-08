Top Dems leave door open to trimming Biden's $3.5T price tag

Pelosi also said Democrats will pay for “more than half, maybe all of the legislation.” That's noteworthy because Biden and Democratic leaders have said it would be fully paid for, an uphill climb because of opposition from moderates facing tight 2022 reelection bids who are wary of Republican campaign attacks.

In a taste of that, Republicans on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee said Democrats' plans would raise taxes on many small businesses, people inheriting family farms and others. Biden and other Democrats have said families earning under $400,000 would not see tax increases.

“American families and Main Street businesses will be left shouldering the burden of these devastating tax hikes,” said the GOP statement.

At a White House event for labor unions, Biden said his policies are anchored on shifting more economic power to workers and away from businesses. He said core elements of his agenda like the expanded child tax credit would reduce taxes for millions of U.S. households.

“Everybody talks about my child tax credit. It is a tax cut for ordinary folks,” he said.