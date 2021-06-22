Top elections official urges quick action on mail-in voting

BOSTON (AP) — With current no-excuse mail-in voting laws set to expire at the end of the month, state lawmakers need to hurry up and take action to extend those rights through the end of the year, Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin said Tuesday.

Up to 21 cities and towns, including Boston, have preliminary municipal elections scheduled for Sept. 14, with another 13 cities scheduled to hold elections on Sept. 21.

Without an extension, the cities will be unable to let voters cast ballots by mail without having an excuse, or to hold in-person early voting for their city elections, Galvin said in a letter to Senate President Karen Spilka and House Speaker Ronald Mariano, both Democrats.

Several local elections scheduled for July will also be affected without a new law in place, Galvin said.

“For budgetary and planning purposes these cities must have clarity,” Galvin, also a Democrat, wrote to both legislative leaders. “Urgent action is needed.”

Without an extension of the voting options, residents in cities face the possibility of being unable to submit applications to vote by mail in their upcoming fall elections, he added.