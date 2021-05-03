Top general drops opposition to change in sex assault policy

Those commanders, Gillibrand and others argue, are often reluctant to pursue charges against their troops, and overrule recommendations for courts martial or reduce the charges. And they say that victims consistently say they are reluctant to file complaints because they don’t believe they’ll get support from their superiors since often their attacker is in the chain of command.

Taking that prosecution authority away from commanders, however, is seen in the military as eroding a basic principle — that a commander obligated to maintain order and discipline among his troops must have the authority to decide when to prosecute cases. Thus Gillibrand was met with widespread resistance among senior officers.

Milley said he now welcomes “a fresh set of eyes” from the review commission, whose members he has spoken with directly.

“We want that,” he said, adding that he is “very open” to any and all ideas the commission puts forth.

“I’m confident that the recommendations of the independent review commission — I’m confident they’ll develop evidence-based solutions, and that would be important as we go forward,” he said.

Milley said it would be unrealistic to think that sexual assault in the military can be fully eliminated.

“Realistically, crime will occur. So zero might be an unrealistic objective, although it certainly is a desirable objective because one sexual assault is too many. But having said that, realistically, getting it to zero is probably not achievable.”

