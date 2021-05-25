Top Georgia Senate Republican Miller to run for lt. governor

Two Democratic state House members are seeking their party’s nomination for lieutenant governor — Erick Allen of Smyrna and Derrick Jackson of Tyrone.

Republican activist Jeanne Seaver of Savannah is the only other Republican who has declared for the race so far. Senate Majority Whip Steve Gooch, a Dahlonega Republican, has said he’s considering it. Sen. Burt Jones, a Jackson Republican, also has been looking at the race. Jones unsuccessfully challenged Miller for president pro tem in December.

Jones posted a picture of Trump, himself and Jones’ father on social media on May 3 at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Florida raising speculation that Jones was seeking Trump’s endorsement for office.

Miller said that “last time I checked, Mar-a-Lago was not in my jurisdiction,” but when it comes to Trump's support, “I have no reason to expect him not to endorse me if he is going to endorse.”

Miller said that as lieutenant governor, he would focus on education, transportation, infrastructure and agriculture.