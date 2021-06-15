Top GOP lawmakers end Kansas' state of emergency for COVID

House Majority Leader Dan Hawkins, a Wichita Republican, said Monday that Kelly has had weeks to figure out how to manage the distribution of vaccines and protective equipment and to continue testing at nursing homes. He said with new cases having dropped, the state no longer faces an emergency, and its residents are ready to move on.

“Quite frankly, I think she would keep asking for extensions is she could get them,” Hawkins. “I don't think she ever wants to — it doesn't seem like, ever wants to — shut this thing down, so it's going to take us to do it.”

COVID-19 immunizations have declined since early April, from a peak average of 29,380 shots a day for the first seven days of that month, to 5,523 for the seven days ending Monday, according to state Department of Health and Environment data.

The department said 43.3% of the state's 2.9 million residents or about 1.26 million people had received at least one of two vaccine shots as of Monday. The state still had nearly 584,000 unused vaccine doses after asking for only 10.2% of its federal allocation last week.

