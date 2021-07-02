Top GOP political consultant faces new corruption charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A top Republican political consultant in South Carolina faces 14 additional charges in a 7-year-old investigation into corruption among lawmakers.

The new indictments against Richard Quinn Sr. on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice were handed up May 20, but weren't announced publicly or even shared with Quinn's attorney, The State newspaper reported.

“You would think the courteous thing to do would be to call the lawyer,” attorney Rauch Wise told the newspaper. He said he had no comment on the new indictments.

The new indictments are similar to a 12-count indictment against Quinn issued in April 2019 with one big difference — an additional perjury charge says Quinn lied to a state grand jury about an email he sent Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson suggesting Wilson tell the special prosecutor overseeing the corruption case that he couldn't investigate Quinn's son, former state Rep. Richard Quinn Jr.