PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two top gubernatorial candidates are being criticized by their challengers for not agreeing to a series of debates.
Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo has not agreed to any debates before the Sept. 12 primary with challenger Matt Brown. Republican Allan Fung said Wednesday he accepted an invitation from a conservative talk radio host to do one primary debate.
Brown says he's participating in debates hosted by three local media outlets. He called debates "essential to democracy."
Republican challenger Patricia Morgan says Fung isn't agreeing to more debates because he doesn't have the courage or policy knowledge to do so.
Fung's spokesman declined to respond.
In recent governor's races, there were multiple forums and debates in the run-up to the primary.
Independent candidate Joe Trillo says voters deserve better.