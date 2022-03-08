 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Top Idaho elected officials could get pay boost

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho governor and other statewide elected officials could get a pay increase in January following the November general election.

Legislation introduced Tuesday in the House Ways and Means Committee would bump the pay of Republican Gov. Brad Little, if he wins a second term, to $151,400 from his current $138,302.

The lieutenant governor, a part-time position, would get 35% of the governor’s pay, or $52,900. Current Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin is challenging Little for his job.

The secretary of state, state treasurer, schools chief and state controller would get 85% of the governor’s pay, or $128,690. Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, if he remains on the job, would get a pay increase to $146,730 from $134,000.

The state's highest-paid public employee is Boise State University football coach Andy Avalos, who makes $1.4 million annually. He's followed by Boise State University basketball coach Leon Rice, who makes $748,000 a year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

