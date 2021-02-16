Top Kansas official expects 'pockets' of coronavirus variant

“We are getting the feeling that it will become a dominant strain because it is more infectious,” Norman said during an online briefing with University of Kansas Health System officials. “I'm sure there's going to be pockets of spread in local regions.”

The state identifies coronavirus variants through genetic testing, and Norman said the state health department is now doing it for medical providers “whenever we're asked.”

Meanwhile, Kansas is still dealing with the economic effects of the pandemic, and Gov. Laura Kelly said Tuesday that the state will receive $200 million under the last federal coronavirus relief legislation approved in December to help people struggling to pay their rent and utility bills. The city of Wichita plans to take applications for its residents starting Feb. 22, and the state's Housing Resources Corporation will be begin taking them from people outside Wichita on March 15.

Kansas has seen the number of new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases drop in recent weeks. The state averaged 641 new cases a day for the seven days ending Monday, according to state Department of Health and Environment data, the lowest figure since early October. The state averaged 30 additional COVID-19 deaths a day during the same period.