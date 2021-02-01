Top lawmakers signal intent to override Beshear vetoes

“Given our time constraints, we are compelled to proceed with the veto override votes this week,” they wrote. “Regardless of the outcome of those votes, we will be happy to sit down with you as soon as schedules allow and talk about what modifications might improve the legislation and its application to the ongoing pandemic.”

Holding supermajorities in the House and Senate, Republicans have the numbers to override the governor’s vetoes. Passage of the bills dominated the early part of this year’s legislative session.

Later Monday, Beshear told reporters that he put compromises offer on the table and followed up repeatedly to gauge whether the top GOP lawmakers were willing to meet.

"And then the day before the session’s about the start, we got a letter saying, ‘We don’t have time, we’re going to override your vetoes and maybe we can talk after,’” the governor said.

In threatening to go to court, Beshear said, the measures would undo crucial rules — such as the mask mandate and limits on gatherings — to combat the coronavirus.