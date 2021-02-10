Top Michigan Republican stands by Capitol 'hoax' comments

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — One of Michigan's highest-ranking Republicans on Wednesday stood by his false claims that it is a “hoax” to blame supporters of President Donald Trump for the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, in a conversation with Democratic Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II on the Senate rostrum, said: “I frankly don't take back any of the points I was trying to make” but rather “some of the words I chose.” He said the siege was “very real, but the assignment of cause — that was planned weeks and months in advance.”

Shirkey apologized Tuesday after the release of a video in which he told Republicans last week that the Jan. 6 protest “wasn't Trump people. That's been a hoax from day one. That was all prearranged.” The statement did not specify the remarks for which he was apologizing, however. He did not speak to reporters following session on Wednesday.