JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Top Missouri Republicans are helping U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley fundraise.
Gov. Mike Parson, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, U.S. Rep. Billy Long and other statewide-elected Republicans are set to be at the Thursday fundraiser in Springfield.
The campaign is billing the event as "an evening of Republican unity." It comes after tension between some Republicans over former scandal-plagued Gov. Eric Greitens.
Hawley had called for Greitens to resign, which upset some loyal Republican fans of the former governor. Some Republicans raised concerns that the allegations of personal and political misconduct against Greitens could hurt Hawley's bid to unseat Democratic U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill.
New Gov. Parson is backing Hawley.
The fundraiser is scheduled shortly before the Saturday quarterly fundraising deadline. Hawley has been behind in fundraising compared to incumbent McCaskill.