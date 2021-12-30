 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Top NC senator backing bill requiring appeals court votes

  • Updated
  • 0

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican lawmakers could advance legislation soon that would require state appellate judges to disclose publicly how they voted privately on orders issued by their courts, the state Senate's top leader said Thursday.

The proposal follows a rapid-fire series of rulings this month involving redistricting litigation that ultimately delayed the March primary until May. Those rulings didn't detail how court members sided.

Senate leader Phil Berger told reporters that colleagues are considering legislation that would mandate orders issued by the state Supreme Court and the Court of Appeals to include how each jurist hearing a case came down on the decision.

Usually routine orders or those on quick-moving motions issued by the two appeals courts do not disclose how individual judges voted privately. Such Supreme Court decisions are signed “for the court” by the court's most junior justice. The clerk for the Court of Appeals usually signs similar orders from that court.

People are also reading…

That's how it happened three weeks ago when a three-judge Court of Appeals panel blocked candidate filing for U.S. House and legislative seats minutes before the filing period was to begin. Later the same day, a the clerk's signature was affixed to an order canceling that delay, backed by “a vote of the majority of judges” on the 15-member court.

Two days later, t he Supreme Court suspended candidate filing and delayed the March 8 primary until May 17 so a panel of trial judges could hear arguments alleging partisan and racial gerrymandering in maps approved by the GOP-controlled General Assembly in November. The Supreme Court order was signed only by Associate Justice Tamara Barringer.

Berger a Rockingham County Republican, said a decision like this “just cries out for transparency" and without disclosure creates “suspicion” among the public. Registered Democrats hold a 4-3 seat advantage on the Supreme Court. Republicans hold 10 of the 15 Court of Appeals seats.

Berger said he's interested in legislation to make sure that going forward whenever an order is issued, "whoever was in favor of the order we know and who was opposed to the order we know.” Justices and judges already put their names to the longer, formal court opinions they write.

GOP U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop, who is seeking reelection in 2022, filed a lawsuit in federal court last week against all Court of Appeals and Supreme Court members and other officials. He said he's been unable to obtain the judges' votes on the orders.

Berger said he hopes legislation could be considered if and when the General Assembly next returns to work, which currently would be no earlier than Jan. 10. Approved legislation would be subject to Gov. Roy Cooper's signature or veto stamp.

Democratic state Sen. Jay Chaudhuri of Wake County said Thursday that while the justices were following precedent in how the Dec. 8 order was presented, revisiting that standard is “a discussion that I think that we’re willing to have.”

But Chaudhuri said it's likely the impetus for such action comes from the GOP's unhappiness with the Supreme Court's order directing that the trial judges rule on the redistricting lawsuits by Jan. 11. That trial begins Monday, with a likely Supreme Court appeal on the outcome.

“I think one could say that (Republicans are) also injecting politics into the process," said Chaudhuri, the minority whip.

Berger and a handful of House and Senate members were in Raleigh to hold non-voting floor sessions. The full General Assembly hasn't gathered since Nov. 29, when they passed bills and sent them to Cooper. The 170 lawmakers spent plenty of time in the capital city during 2021. This year’s session began in January and by one measure marked the second longest uninterrupted annual session since at least 1965.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power

'Slow-motion insurrection': How GOP seizes election power

In the weeks leading up to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a handful of Americans — well-known politicians, obscure local bureaucrats — stood up to block then-President Donald Trump’s unprecedented attempt to overturn a free and fair vote of the American people.

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

Putin to the West: 'It is not us who threaten anyone'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin urged the West on Thursday to “immediately” meet Russia's demand for security guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine, saying the U.S. is “on the threshold of our home.”

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

Evers promises to fight election constitutional amendment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers promised to fight a proposed constitutional amendment supported by conservatives that would change election law, even as the measure could be put on the ballot for approval without the Democratic governor's signature.

US warships stay in Mediterranean amid Ukraine, Russia fears

US warships stay in Mediterranean amid Ukraine, Russia fears

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier strike group to stay in the Mediterranean Sea region rather than move on to the Middle East, amid worries about the buildup of thousands of Russian troops near the Ukraine border.

Challenges to Ohio's new congressional map reach high court

Challenges to Ohio's new congressional map reach high court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The question of whether Ohio's new congressional map was unconstitutionally gerrymandered to favor the Republicans who controlled the mapmaking process drew strong pushback Tuesday among justices of the Ohio Supreme Court.

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

Hong Kong editors charged with sedition, US criticizes raid

HONG KONG (AP) — Two former editors from a Hong Kong online pro-democracy news outlet were charged with sedition and denied bail Thursday, a day after one of the last openly critical voices in the city said it would cease operations following a police raid on its office and seven arrests.

Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's Cabinet approved a record 5.4 trillion yen ($47 billion) defense budget for fiscal 2022 on Friday that includes funding for research and development of a new fighter jet and other “game-changing” weapons as Japan bolsters its defense capabilities in response to China’s growing military might and its tensions with Taiwan.

Watch Now: Related Video

Aleppo bathhouses revived as Syria crisis turn showers into a luxury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News