Top North Carolina House finance chair stripped of position

“I told the boys in the (Republican) caucus meeting, ‘I am concerned that you should not be filing bills if you took the money,’” Howard told the newspaper.

Moore and other top Republicans disagreed and defended their legislative actions. They said longstanding General Assembly ethics rules generally allow them to participate in legislative action because the bill would apply equally to all PPP loan recipients. More than 129,000 loans to North Carolina entities had been approved by last August.

Before the removal was made public, Moore told reporters Tuesday he had no comment on Howard's allegations that she had been pressured to act.

Moore said bill supporters presented the measure recently to the House Republican Caucus, but that Howard did not support the legislation.

“The caucus saw this as tax relief for small businesses,” he said, adding that voting for it “is no different than voting on ... child tax credits if you have children.”

The legislation would align more closely North Carolina tax laws with federal rules on proceeds from PPP loans.