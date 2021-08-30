 Skip to main content
Top North Dakota lawmaker to plead guilty to drunken driving
AP

Top North Dakota lawmaker to plead guilty to drunken driving

  • Updated
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A prominent North Dakota lawmaker will plead guilty to drunken driving rather than proceed to trial, his attorney said Monday.

Republican Rep. Scott Louser, who is the House assistant majority leader, was pulled over after crossing from Mandan into Bismarck shortly before 1 a.m. on April 16. A North Dakota Highway Patrol officer observed his 2021 Cadillac Escalade weaving partially into neighboring lanes, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A breath test measured Louser’s blood alcohol level at 0.117%, above the legal limit of .008%. Louser reported having had three drinks, according to the affidavit.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig on Friday signed an order canceling the trial. Details of Louser’s plea were not immediately filed Monday, The Bismarck Tribune reported.

“Scott regrets his decision to drive that evening, and he takes full responsibility for his actions,” Louser's attorney, Justin Vinje, told the newspaper. “Scott has great respect for our law enforcement professionals and their difficult jobs. Above all, Scott does not wish to be treated differently than any other North Dakotan. These considerations led him to make this decision.”

A first DUI offense is a Class B misdemeanor, subject to 30 days in jail and/or a $1,500 fine.

Louser issued a statement the day following his arrest apologizing and said he was taking “the necessary next steps including an evaluation process.”

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Bismarck Tribune.

