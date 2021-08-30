Top North Dakota lawmaker to plead guilty to drunken driving

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A prominent North Dakota lawmaker will plead guilty to drunken driving rather than proceed to trial, his attorney said Monday.

Republican Rep. Scott Louser, who is the House assistant majority leader, was pulled over after crossing from Mandan into Bismarck shortly before 1 a.m. on April 16. A North Dakota Highway Patrol officer observed his 2021 Cadillac Escalade weaving partially into neighboring lanes, according to a probable cause affidavit.

A breath test measured Louser’s blood alcohol level at 0.117%, above the legal limit of .008%. Louser reported having had three drinks, according to the affidavit.

South Central District Judge Pamela Nesvig on Friday signed an order canceling the trial. Details of Louser’s plea were not immediately filed Monday, The Bismarck Tribune reported.