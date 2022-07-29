 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Top OR gubernatorial candidates meet for 1st debate

  • 0

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The leading candidates in Oregon's gubernatorial race on Friday used the first debate of the campaign as an opportunity to defines themselves.

The Statesman Journal reports that over the 90-minute debate, candidates received questions from a panel of newspaper editors during a meeting of the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association.

Former House Speaker Tina Kotek is the Democratic nominee. Former House Republican Leader Christine Drazan is the Republican nominee. Former Sen. Betsy Johnson is running as a nonaffiliated candidate.

Drazan and Johnson largely pitched themselves as “change” candidates who would bring a different perspective to a governor’s office that has been held by Democrats since 1987, Drazan by being a balance on Democratic control and ideas, and Johnson by rejecting both parties, which she said have become “too extreme.”

People are also reading…

Kotek promoted herself as the most experienced candidate who knows what needs to be fixed and has the track record proving her ability to get things done.

Each candidate was also given an opportunity to ask one other candidate a question: Johnson to Kotek, Drazan to Johnson and Kotek to Drazan.

Johnson asked: “Without saying the phrase 10-year-plan or 5-year-plan, what would you do in the first year of getting elected governor to end tent cities and why hasn’t it happened already?”

Kotek responded by saying her immediate actions would be to send more outreach teams onto the streets to build relationships with homeless people and get them into shelters with an eye toward eventual permanency. However, this plan would also require additional shelter space, navigation centers and mental health and addiction services statewide, she said.

“I’ve worked hard to get shelters funded and build new shelters and make sure people can move from tents to shelters to permanency and get the services they need, and we need more of that,” Kotek said.

Drazan asked Johnson: “You voted for the corporate activity tax. Since that time you have been very public about the fact that you regret that vote, you wish you hadn’t taken that vote. What I would like to know is: Did you not know at that moment to vote ‘no?’” Why did you vote yes?”

Johnson responded by saying lawmakers have failed to apply sufficient oversight of spending in the state, including of the Student Success Act, which the corporate activity tax funded (both were passed in 2019). She said the legislation that led to the tax was rushed and not thoroughly debated in public.

“In the end, my belief that we needed to have more money in education was substantiated by my vote,” Johnson said. “As governor, I would work to modify the punitive effects of the corporate activity tax."

Lastly, Kotek asked Drazan: “You’ve been asked many, many times about the 2020 election and each time you’ve pivoted when asked. You’ve never directly answered the question, as far as I know, you have never publicly said that Donald Trump lost the presidency in the national election. Not just in Oregon, but nationally. So, will you say today that the results of the national election in 2020 were legitimate and that Donald Trump lost?”

“As it relates to the 2020 election, there has never been an issue for that with me. Donald Trump did not win. Joe Biden did. He is our president,” Drazan said.

Drazan responded by saying that she is focused on Oregon and is not running for a federal elected position.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan

In rare contact, US offers Russia deal for Griner, Whelan

The Biden administration has offered a deal to Russia aimed at bringing home WNBA star Brittney Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. That's according to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who also revealed Wednesday that he has asked to speak with his Kremlin counterpart for the first time in months. The statement marked the first time the U.S. government has publicly revealed any concrete action it has taken to secure the release of Griner.  He did not offer details on the proposed deal outlined to the Russians, though a person familiar with the matter said the U.S. government has offered to trade convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Whelan and Griner.

Man's 63-month prison term matches longest for Capitol riot

Man's 63-month prison term matches longest for Capitol riot

A man who attacked police officers with poles during the U.S. Capitol riot has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. The sentence that U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan gave Mark Ponder on Tuesday matches the longest term of imprisonment so far among hundreds of Capitol riot prosecutions. Ponder, a 56-year-old resident of Washington, D.C., asked the judge for mercy before she sentenced him to five years and three months in prison. That's the same sentence that Chutkan gave Robert Palmer, a Florida man who also pleaded guilty to assaulting police at the Capitol. More than 200 other Capitol riot defendants have been sentenced so far.

Trump, Pence speeches put stark GOP divide on display

Trump, Pence speeches put stark GOP divide on display

The intensifying rivalry between former President Donald Trump and his once fiercely loyal vice president, Mike Pence, has been put on stark display in Washington. The two gave dueling speeches Tuesday on the future of the Republican Party. Trump, in his first return to Washington since Democrat Joe Biden ousted him from the White House, repeated the false election fraud claims that sparked the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Pence, in a separate address, implored the party to move on from Trump’s defeat. Both men have been laying the groundwork for expected presidential runs in 2024.

Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

Myanmar has carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who had been accused of a targeted killing after the country’s military takeover last year. The executions announced Monday were carried out despite worldwide pleas for clemency for the four. State media said they planned, directed and organized terrorist killings. Opposition figures and rights activists say their convictions were politically motivated and condemned the executions while Myanmar rejected all criticism. The wife of one of the prisoners urged the world to hold Myanmar's military leadership accountable. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she was dismayed by “this cruel and regressive step.”

US military making plans in case Pelosi travels to Taiwan

US military making plans in case Pelosi travels to Taiwan

U.S. officials say they have little fear China would attack Nancy Pelosi’s plane if she flies to Taiwan. But the U.S. House speaker would be entering one of the world’s hottest spots, where a mishap, misstep or misunderstanding could endanger her safety. So the Pentagon is developing plans for any contingency. Officials tell The Associated Press if Pelosi goes to Taiwan, the military would increase its movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region. The officials say fighter jets, ships, surveillance assets and other military systems would likely be used to provide rings of protection. China considers self-ruling Taiwan its own territory and has raised the prospect of annexing it by force.

Federal court denies Noem's Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal

Federal court denies Noem's Mount Rushmore fireworks appeal

A federal appeals court has dismissed an appeal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem in her legal fight to hold a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore to celebrate Independence Day last year. She sued in an attempt to overturn the National Park Service’s denial of the state’s application to hold a fireworks display to celebrate the 2021 holiday. The Eighth Circuit of Appeals found that South Dakota’s objections to the Park Service’s decision were moot because it was in the past. The court also found the federal government was within its rights to deny the state from shooting off fireworks on federal land.

Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, are campaigning Friday in Arizona for rival candidates for governor. Trump and Pence both talked up the successes of their administration and hammered President Joe Biden, but neither directly addressed the growing rift between them. The split-screen moment marks a more confrontational phase in their relationship as they both consider running for president in 2024. And their dueling events serve to underscore the divide between the party establishment and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

Xi, Biden to speak as possible Pelosi Taiwan visit looms

Xi, Biden to speak as possible Pelosi Taiwan visit looms

U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for the first time in four months, with a wide range of bilateral and international issues on the table. But a potential visit to Taiwan by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is looming over the conversation set for Thursday, with China warning of a severe response if Pelosi travels to the self-governing island democracy Beijing claims as its own territory. On Wednesday, China's Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the presidential phone call its spokesperson warned of "forceful responses” if Pelosi goes to Taiwan. U.S. officials told AP that if Pelosi proceeds with the trip, the military will increase movement of forces and assets in the Indo-Pacific region.

GOP warms to far-right gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania

GOP warms to far-right gubernatorial nominee in Pennsylvania

Republicans are warming up to the far-right nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano. When Mastriano crushed a nine-person field to win the primary in May, some in the party warned that his far-right views would squander an otherwise attainable seat in a critical battleground state. But now, as the general election season intensifies, the GOP machinery is cranking up to back Mastriano’s campaign and attack his Democratic rival, Josh Shapiro. That means embracing a candidate who alienates moderate party members. But some Republicans say they’re duty bound to get behind their party’s nominee.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Hawaii couple with possible KGB ties charged with stealing ID's of dead babies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News