Top Republicans campaign for Greitens' Missouri Senate bid

ROBERTSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Several high-profile conservatives joined former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens at a rally for his U.S. Senate campaign.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik joined Greitens at Saturday's campaign event in rural Franklin County. More than 200 people attended the rally for Greitens, who was forced from the governor's office by scandal just a year and a half into his tenure.

After Greitens was elected governor in 2016, he was viewed as a rising Republican star who might run for president as a charismatic former Navy SEAL officer and Rhodes Scholar.